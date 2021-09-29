Doncaster academy to hold open evening to showcase brand new facilities

Astrea Academy Woodfields

Astrea Academy Woodfields is holding an official open event on Thursday 30th September from 4.30pm – 6.30pm.

A school spokesperson said: “Come along to see the brand-new state-of-the-art teaching facilities at Astrea Academy Woodfields and hear about our extensive programme to help your child settle quickly.

“We will be showcasing our school in action through dance, drama, music and art displays, as well as giving you an insight into our friendly and inclusive school.”

Brand-new facilities include a teaching block with specialist ICT rooms, maths teaching rooms with Promethean teaching boards, and refurbished science classrooms;

There has been an upgrade of the entire IT network and WIFI across the school.