Play Valley competition: Win a children's party for 12 at new Doncaster indoor play centre
Get ready to win and party with Doncaster’s latest indoor play centre Play Valley!
Play Valley is launching an exclusive competition in collaboration with the Doncaster Free Press – and you could win a children’s party for 12!
The centre opened in October and has enjoyed a successful first couple of months.
And to celebrate, Play Valley want to offer one lucky Doncaster Free Press reader the opportunity to win a party for their child and up to 11 friends to join them.
Included in the prize will be a delicious birthday buffet in the party area, an ice cream lolly dessert, unlimited squash, pre-printed invitations and two hours of play.
They will be able to climb the volcano, play a game of football on the sky-high pitch, zoom down the slides and much more.
Located next to Morrisons at Watervole Way, the exciting new play centre has already welcomed hundreds of families through its doors with youngsters able to enjoy a wide range of innovative play equipment.
How to enter:
All you need to do is head to Play Valley Doncaster’s Facebook page HERE or search for Play Valley Doncaster and find the pinned post at the top of the feed on how to enter.
Terms and Conditions
Competition ends Monday 5 December 2022. Prize must be redeemed before 31 December 2023 at the Play Valley Doncaster site only. Entry permits 12 children with one adult per child.