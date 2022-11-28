Play Valley competition: Win a children's party for 12 at new Doncaster indoor play centre

Play Valley is launching an exclusive competition in collaboration with the Doncaster Free Press – and you could win a children’s party for 12!

The centre opened in October and has enjoyed a successful first couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to celebrate, Play Valley want to offer one lucky Doncaster Free Press reader the opportunity to win a party for their child and up to 11 friends to join them.

You could win a party for ten at Play Valley Doncaster.

Included in the prize will be a delicious birthday buffet in the party area, an ice cream lolly dessert, unlimited squash, pre-printed invitations and two hours of play.

They will be able to climb the volcano, play a game of football on the sky-high pitch, zoom down the slides and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located next to Morrisons at Watervole Way, the exciting new play centre has already welcomed hundreds of families through its doors with youngsters able to enjoy a wide range of innovative play equipment.

You can take a closer look at what’s on offer HERE and at the Play Valley website HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to enter:

All you need to do is head to Play Valley Doncaster’s Facebook page HERE or search for Play Valley Doncaster and find the pinned post at the top of the feed on how to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terms and Conditions