Play Valley: Huge new children's indoor play centre set to open in Doncaster

Play Valley Doncaster, located next to Morrisons on Watervole Way, will open its doors on Monday 10 October.

The 12,000 sq ft indoor play centre will welcome children to come and play in a clean, safe, fun and friendly environment and is creating up to 20 new jobs in the city, bosses say.

Play Valley Doncaster will boast the latest innovative play equipment including a giant junior play frame with ball pools, slides and obstacles, a role play street for under 7s featuring a stable, post office, fire station and play valley theatre, interactive canon blasters, a state-of-the-art sky-high football pitch as well as a four-level play frame dedicated to children aged four and under.

The opening of the Doncaster venue follows the success of Play Valley Rotherham and Play Valley Sheffield and is the third centre to be opened by local businessman Simon Jesson and his partner Sarah.

Play Valley owner Mr Jesson said: “We are really excited to open Play Valley Doncaster. We are originally from Doncaster and felt it was the perfect location for our third indoor play centre.

“Our new site is located just off Junction 3 of the M18 and offers ample free parking so it is really easy for families to get to and come and play.

“There is a real demand for indoor entertainment in the area as we have been inundated with enquiries on our social media platforms already, which has been great.

“With our other play centres in Rotherham and Sheffield we really do pride ourselves on being at the heart of the local community and we very much hope to do the same in Doncaster. Whether you visit us for a play, party or one of SEN sessions, we want all our customers to come and make amazing memories with us.”