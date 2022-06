Care manager at Rose House, Lisa Facer, said: “We have created a hand art piece of all our residents, families and staffs hands in the shape of the Union Jack.

"We have been closed with Covid until yesterday so this was a massive day for us all.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The view of the Union Jack from outside

If you’ve gone all royal then let us know at [email protected]

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.