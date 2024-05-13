Pictures: Steampunk fans descend on Doncaster for annual Victorian spectacular
The Doncaster Steampunk Spectacular featured activities taking place throughout the city centre including the Mansion House, Sir Nigel Gresley Square and the Frenchgate precinct and Clock Corner.
The day of extravagance and splendour included entertainment and activities including musical act Old Time Sailors, Day of the Dead Morris Dancing from Green Oak Morris Men, Steampunk Dance Group Umbrella Academy, a steampunk and vintage traders fayre and a group promenade.
There were also exhibitons and “tea duelling.”
And if that wasn’t enough, there was also a hot air balloon tethered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square to promote the Doncaster Balloon Festival, coming later this year.
The two day spectacular will take place on Town Field on July 19 and 20 and promises a feast of attractions.
Full Balloon Festival details are available HERE
