Pictures: Doncaster town gets its own beach as Mexborough by the Sea event returns

If you can’t go to the seaside, bring the seaside to you – and that’s exactly what happened in one Doncaster area town - with sand, deckchairs and ice cream for locals to enjoy.

Mexborough by the Sea took place in the heart of the town centre with a host of free entertainment and activities for local children and families.

Spokesperson Sean Gibbons said: “We all had a fantastic time.

“Hundreds came and Pirates and Princesses was the theme, with many attended in fancy dress.”

The event was organised by Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi).

Added Sean: “The sun shone throughout the day and managed to stay dry.

"The star attractions were the free sandpit with buckets and spaces and deckchairs along with a free helter skelter ride, free face painting with Marbles Make-Up and Patsy’s Fun Show with traditional Punch and Judy which went down a treat.

“And Princess Aurora and Cinderella mingled with the crowds and chatted with visitors posing for selfies and sang some well loved Dinsey classics.”

Children enjoyed a Punch and Judy show.

The ‘Wath Morris Minors’ youngsters entertained the crowds and there was also free balloon modelling via Bean the Balloon Man, who handed out balloon swords and hats to children.

Further rides and attractions were provided by Tuby’s Funfairs and Uncle Les’s ice cream van was extremely popular.

Fifty years of Mexborough Indoor Market was also celebrated with a memorial plaque unveiled by Tommy Joyce MBE and former trader Gordon Smith (toy stall) with Steve Ryalls (recently retired butcher of 40+ years also named on the plaque).

The plaque was supplied and donated by Mick’s Shoe Repairs.

A plaque commemorating 50 years of Mexborough Market was unveiled.

Added Sean: “The small team of MECi volunteers have worked hard behind the scenes to deliver this annual community event and it was fantastic to see so many happy and smiling faces.”

Debi Greenough, MECi Chair said “Many local families are struggling with the cost of living crisis and a lot of children sadly don’t get to go the seaside…so we decided to bring the seaside to Mexborough for all to enjoy!”

The next MECi event in the calendar is the annual ‘Mexborough Christmas Lights Switch-On’ with Santa's sleigh ant grotto which will take place this year on November 20 from 4-7pm.