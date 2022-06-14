Pick up a last minute Father’s Day treat when the artisan market returns to Doncaster

It promises to be a great day out for the whole family and opportunity to buy a unique gift for Father’s Day.

All their markets are outdoors and are pet friendly, so don’t forgot your four-legged family members as well.

The market began in April this year and has proven very popular, with customers returning each month to stock up on their favourite products.

Customers enjoying a previous artisan market in Doncaster

It takes place on the third Saturday of each month in the grounds of the Wool Market and is open to the public from 9am till 3pm.

Each month the market is specially curated to bring some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses to the city and showcase their high-quality products.

There will be the usual range of food, drink, homeware, skin and body care, home fragrances, clothing, crafts, art, photography, accessories, jewellery and pet products.

So plenty of opportunity to purchase a beautiful hand-crafted gift for the special men in your life or locally produced alcohol, cheese, preserves, jams, cakes and bakes for a Father’s Day treat.

There will be lots of goodies on offer

Some of the businesses who will be there this weekend will include The Yorkshire Beeswax Candle Company with scented bees wax candles, melts and skincare products; The Cheesy Living Company who specialise in British cheese and charcuterie boxes; Evercraft Barrel Furniture a Yorkshire based company specialising in creating everything from wine racks to bars and barrel tables from whiskey and wine barrels and Manu Toiletries who specialise in artisan toiletries for men which are both vegan and environmentally friendly, including shampoo, shower and soap bars.

Little Bird will be holding the event in the Market Place on Saturday, June 18, between 9am – 3pm.

Little Bird encourage everyone to attend the market safely, for both traders and members of the public.

All markets are outdoors so please dress appropriately for the weather.

For further information on Little Bird Artisan Markets sign up to the mail list on their website, or how to book a stall at one of their events Email: [email protected] or visit www.littlebirdmade.com Alternatively follow @LittleBirdMade on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.