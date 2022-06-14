Caribbean Family Fun Day: Doncaster park to host two day summer festival

Sandall Park will the venue for the Caribbean Family Fun Day, which will actually take place across two days.

The event is free and will be headlined by 90s chart star, garage and R&B favourite Kele Le Roc.

The singer enjoyed success with tracks such as Little Bit Of Lovin’ and My Love, both of which made the top ten.

She also performed with Basement Jaxx on their top ten hit Romeo and has worked with the likes of Coolio, Courtney Pine and even TV fashion guru Gok Wan.

But there will be a full feast of music for fans to enjoy at the event on July 30 and 31.

Other acts lined up to take to the stage include Doktor, Barry Boom, Scrappy Sinon, Shorrel Jade and Ras Iwhan.

There will also be dancers, food and drink, rides, stalls and much more.