The South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP) has teamed up with volunteers from Edlington Community Organisation (ECO) to create bundles of personal, household and road safety resources for residents in Edlington and Warmsworth.

The Partnership has contributed a wide range of items for the safety packs including drawstring bags, reflective straps, backpack covers, keyrings and neck warmers in a bid to help families stay safe during the darker nights.

Amy Westby from the SYSRP central team said: “The team at ECO do an amazing job and this community project is a perfect opportunity for us to reach out to families with our Winter road safety messaging.

Edlington Community Group volunteer with one of the bags

“With the days getting shorter and more people travelling around in darker conditions, we have provided the ECO with some simple add-ons that can help to make vulnerable road users stand out.

“It’s so vital that during the Autumn and Winter months, those on the roads that can do the most harm, take on the added responsibility of taking extra time to look out for pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists.

“That way we can all work together to reduce collisions and casualties on South Yorkshire roads.”

ECO, which is based at the Yorkshire Main Community Centre, was set up with the aim of improving and regenerating Edlington and its surrounding areas to make it a better place to live for all generations present and yet to come.

Manager Sam Siddall said: “As a charity we thrive off community involvement and partnership working alongside various groups and businesses.

“It’s fantastic to team up with the Safer Roads Partnership and provide our local families with road safety resources.

“The bag straps, reflective items and snoods will all go into our bundles that we are handing out to people of all ages, who are all different types of road users.”

The charity – which runs a weekly community market - also offers services including free slippers for over 50s, free hearing aid batteries, free breakfast club and packs for children and young people, social isolation activities and emergency food parcels.

For more information about services and activities visit https://www.facebook.com/edlingtoncommunity