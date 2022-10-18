The state-of-the-art vehicles will be part of an exercise to treat all routes on the strategic road network in the region, to ensure the fleet is winter ready.

North East routes including the A1, A1(M), A69, and A19 were treated today (Tuesday 18 October), while Yorkshire routes such as the A1(M), M62, M180 and A64, will be salted on Thursday.

Senior Network Planner for Resilience Gordon Thackeray, said: “Our winter service starts on 1 October every year and although in previous years we have started treating our routes on that day, this year it’s been relatively mild so far. However we cannot afford to be complacent so will be carrying out test runs this week to ensure we are ready when the cold snap strikes.

One of the National Highways gritters