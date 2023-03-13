Canal View, which is in Thorne, has been given a bit of a bum steer and now appears to have the monicker ‘Anal View’ – after part of the street sign was obscured by foliage, giving the street a whole new meaning to motorists.

A cyclist who spotted the sign while out on his bike at the weekend said: “Made me smile on a c*** cycling day.”

And the bum note Canal View sign is not the first time a Doncaster street sign has made headlines.

An overgrown bush has seen Canal View in Thorne renamed as Anal View.

Last year, someone made the word ‘tw**” out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Mexbororough, much to the amusement and confusion of motorists.