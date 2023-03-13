News you can trust since 1925
Overgrown bush gives Doncaster street sign a rude and cheeky new name

A Doncaster street sign has been given a rather rude new name – by an overgrown bush.

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:18am

Canal View, which is in Thorne, has been given a bit of a bum steer and now appears to have the monicker ‘Anal View’ – after part of the street sign was obscured by foliage, giving the street a whole new meaning to motorists.

A cyclist who spotted the sign while out on his bike at the weekend said: “Made me smile on a c*** cycling day.”

And the bum note Canal View sign is not the first time a Doncaster street sign has made headlines.

An overgrown bush has seen Canal View in Thorne renamed as Anal View.
Last year, someone made the word ‘tw**” out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Mexbororough, much to the amusement and confusion of motorists.

And in 2021, Backside Lane in Warmsworth was named as one of the top 10 rudest place names in the UK, alongside the likes of Dick Place, Crotch Crescente and Willey Lane.

