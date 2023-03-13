Overgrown bush gives Doncaster street sign a rude and cheeky new name
A Doncaster street sign has been given a rather rude new name – by an overgrown bush.
Canal View, which is in Thorne, has been given a bit of a bum steer and now appears to have the monicker ‘Anal View’ – after part of the street sign was obscured by foliage, giving the street a whole new meaning to motorists.
A cyclist who spotted the sign while out on his bike at the weekend said: “Made me smile on a c*** cycling day.”
And the bum note Canal View sign is not the first time a Doncaster street sign has made headlines.
Last year, someone made the word ‘tw**” out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Mexbororough, much to the amusement and confusion of motorists.
And in 2021, Backside Lane in Warmsworth was named as one of the top 10 rudest place names in the UK, alongside the likes of Dick Place, Crotch Crescente and Willey Lane.