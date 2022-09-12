News you can trust since 1925
Someone has made a rude word out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Doncaster

As roadside decorations go, it is certainly eye catching, if not exactly very courteous.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:11 pm
For in a mystery that’s keep locals guessing, someone has crafted the word “tw*t” out of wood – and then nailed the handiwork to a tree alongside a busy Doncaster area road.

The unusual piece of carpentry has been attached to a tree alongside Wath Road in Mexborough and has been surprising locals over the past few days.

It’s not clear how long it’s been there, who put it there or why.

The rude word has been attached to a tree in Mexborough.

But it has certainly been raising a few eyebrows and smiles, with residents speculating whether the wooden curse word has any significance or who’s behind the X-rated signage.

The sign appears to have been put together using 12 short pieces of wood, with the four-letter word attached to a lengthier piece which is attached to the tree near to the Roman Hotel in Mexborough.

