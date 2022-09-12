Someone has made a rude word out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Doncaster

For in a mystery that’s keep locals guessing, someone has crafted the word “tw*t” out of wood – and then nailed the handiwork to a tree alongside a busy Doncaster area road.

The unusual piece of carpentry has been attached to a tree alongside Wath Road in Mexborough and has been surprising locals over the past few days.

It’s not clear how long it’s been there, who put it there or why.

The rude word has been attached to a tree in Mexborough.

But it has certainly been raising a few eyebrows and smiles, with residents speculating whether the wooden curse word has any significance or who’s behind the X-rated signage.