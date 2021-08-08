Opportunity to learn how to walk barefoot over 800 degree red hot embers for charity here in Doncaster

The Children’s Air Ambulance are looking for keen fundraisers to sign up to their Fire Walks this November.

Participants will walk barefoot over red hot embers measuring around 800 degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can learn to walk on hot coals for charity.

The event will be run by trained professionals who are fully insured and have over 20 years of experience.

There is a sign up fee of £20 along with a minimum £100 fundraising target that you will need to raise in order to take part.

The money will go towards the Children’s Air Ambulance.

Participants will be rewarded with their own medal on the night after completing the walk.

The Yorkshire Walk will be held at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre on November 11.

There will be food stalls and entertainment at the event.

To sign up to the fire walk click here.