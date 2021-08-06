Talented seven year old from Doncaster amazes people with her drum skills

At just seven years old Anabell Tang is working towards her grade eight on the drums.

The musical prodigy recently had her first live performance in the Doncaster Wool Market and has many more lined up ahead of her.

Abbie Tang, Anabell’s mother, said: “She’s taking the world by storm.

Anabell, aged, from Rossington.

“When she took to the stage last Saturday the crowd was completely captivated.”

Anabell started to learn the drums at just four years old with teacher Brad Clifford.

“We’re not sure where she gets it from,” Abbie said.

“We’re not a musical family by any means.

“But she has just always loved music.

“Even before she could talk I knew music was for her from when she was in baby music groups.

“When she was three years old she was obsessed with trumpets.

She is performing all over Doncaster this summer.

“But she couldn’t play one at that young age - didn’t have the lungs.

“So I thought ‘What can she play?’ and that’s how the drums came into our lives.

“She took to it like a duck to water - she was a natural.”

Anabell amazingly achieved her first music grade when she was still in nursery.

“I don’t have the words to say how proud of her that I am,” Abbie said.

“She’s so fearless and her confidence is impressive.”

Anabell has a promising musical career ahead of her but her parents will be happy no matter what the little drummer girl decides to do.

Abbie said: “We want to support her in whatever she wants to do.

“Drumming is definitely everything to her.

“It makes her really happy - she is loving life.”

Despite her young age her drumming accolades are building: she was UK 2020 Super Junior Drum Off Champion, Represented the UK in the Global Drumming Competition, she was featured on Deaf Leppard’s social media, she plays in the Doncaster Jazz Association.

Anabell has lots of live performances coming up in August.

She is playing with The Acoustic Angels on August 26 at The Regent Hotel, at The Auckley Show on August 21 and at the Rossington Festival at the end of the month.

She will also return back to the Wool Market on November 5.

You can follow her on Instagram here.