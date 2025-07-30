One of Doncaster's oldest residents swamped with cards on 102nd birthday after appeal

One of Doncaster’s oldest residents received more than 160 cards on his 102nd birthday – after an appeal for the public to help celebrate his big day.

Leslie Alpe, a resident of The Royal Care Home in Rossington, celebrated his milestone on July 29 – and bosses at home ensured he had dozens of cards to open after kind-hearted members of the public sent in greetings.

A spokesperson for The Royal said: “The home was filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt reflection as residents, staff and community came together to celebrate Leslie whose life has been rich in wisdom, vitality, and unforgettable experiences.

"Leslie has lived through more than a century of incredible change, from world wars to the rise of modern technology.

"His life stands as a powerful testament to resilience, optimism, and the joy of living fully.

"Still sharp, charming, and full of life, he continues to inspire everyone around him, not only with his longevity but with his insight and generous spirit.”

A lifelong sportsman, he reflected on the role that activity and music has played in his health and wellbeing and said: “I have played many sports over the years including cricket, snooker, and rugby, and have always kept myself fit, therefore, I’ve always had good health.

"I have a love for music, and music is my secret to getting to 102.”

Reflecting on his long and fulfilling life, he added, “Over the last 100 years I have done what I wanted to. I had a very good job as an engineer in Africa. I enjoyed life comfortably. with music and wine. I have made good with what God gave me. I was lucky in life.”

And with quiet wisdom, Leslie offered one final wish to those around him and especially the younger generation: “Take every opportunity while you can, grab it with both hands and seize the day and I hope today and in the future your steps are always pleasant.”

Staff at the care home describe him as a "kind, thoughtful, and deeply respected resident whose stories are as inspiring as they are entertaining.”

His birthday was marked with a special celebration, complete with music, cake, and heartfelt tributes from family, friends, community and all the team at The Royal.

Hayley Sadd, Home Manager at The Royal commented, “It was a privilege to celebrate such a truly memorable milestone with Leslie.

"At The Royal, our team is committed to creating moments that bring joy, dignity, and a deep sense of belonging.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent messages via our Facebook page and to everyone who took time to send a thoughtful message and card to Leslie.

"We received over 160 cards as well as flowers and we were genuinely overwhelmed by the kindness and warmth shown by the Doncaster community in celebrating Leslie’s 102nd birthday.

"Your thoughtful comments, heartfelt wishes, and beautiful birthday cards meant the world to Leslie and to all of us at The Royal.

"The outpouring of love reminded us just how powerful community spirit can be. Thank you for making Leslie’s special day even more memorable.”

"Happy birthday to a true gentleman.”

Born in 1923, five years after the end of World War One, there have been 21 Prime Ministers in his lifetime along with five monarchs.

It was also the year the world famous Hollywood sign was first inaugurated in the United States – although it originally read Hollywoodland.