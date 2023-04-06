Now John and Carolyn Radford, who run the multi-million pound insurance firm as well as Mansfield Town, have paid emotional tributes to Mr Rose, known as Olly, describing him as “simply amazing” “a one off” and “a very special friend and colleague.”

Mr Radford, who formed One Call in 1995, said: “The past few weeks have been incredibly challenging for the entire One Call family following the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Oliver Rose.

One Call and Mansfield Town owners Carolyn and John Radford have paid emotional tributes following the death of One Call director Oliver Rose in a Ferrari crash. (Photo: Facebook/John and Carolyn Radford).

“Olly’s loss has been deeply felt by everyone at One Call Insurance. Words cannot express the sadness and grief we feel.

“Olly joined us as a bright-eyed 17-year-old before an incredible rise through several management positions to become a company director.

“He was an outstanding talent, with sound judgement, unrelenting perseverance, and limitless dedication. He was hugely instrumental in the growth of One Call Insurance, winning a number of prestigious awards and inspiring many of his fellow directors and co-workers along the way.

“But much more than his many achievements as a successful businessman for One Call, we miss Olly for the person he was.

“Simply put, Olly was a one-off; infectiously enthusiastic, kind-hearted, deeply loyal, fantastically charismatic and of course, always immaculately dressed.

“One Call has not been - nor will be - the same without you, Olly. You were greatly loved and are deeply missed.

“While our hearts remain heavy, they are filled with gratitude to have known a very special friend and colleague.

“Thank you for being such a significant, unforgettable part of our family and lives.

“Always in our thoughts. Forever in our hearts.”

Mrs Radford added: “So many amazing memories – I’m forever grateful to have had the privilege to have shared with you. All the fun, joy, laughter, as well as all the stress and business dramas! You were simply amazing Olly, and we just love and miss you so, so much.”

Oliver was killed in a crash involving a Ferrari F8 Tributo at around 8.50am on March 5. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

In an insurance trade industry interview in 2016, Oliver was described as ‘the next influential man in insurance.’

It saw him named as an Insurance Business UK Young Gun and seven years ago, the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) declared him the national Young Broker of the Year.

“Oliver’s achievements set him apart. He is a worthy winner of the award,” BIBA chief executive Steve White said as he announced Rose’s victory. “Oliver will no doubt be an influential figure within the insurance sector as his career develops.”

