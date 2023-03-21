'Deeply devastated' One Call boss in emotional tribute to director killed in Doncaster Ferrari crash

37-year-old Oliver Rose, a director at the firm’s HQ in Balby Carr Bank, died on March 5 when his Ferrari hit a tree and flipped onto its roof on the A630 in Armthorpe.

One Call managing director Nik Springthorpe has paid tribute, along with Doncaster Chamber following the tragedy.

Mr Springthorpe said: "One Call Insurance is deeply saddened to confirm that Oliver Rose tragically died in a road traffic accident on Sunday 5 March. The circumstances of the accident are unclear but police have confirmed that no one else was involved.

"We are all deeply devastated and in utter shock over this news.

"Oliver has been with the One Call family since leaving school at 17 for 20 years and there are many people in the industry who's lives he has touched and influenced who we know will be very upset on receiving this news.

"He was an incredible talent and his enthusiasm and desire was one of the key reasons for the growth of One Call Insurance and its group companies in recent years.

"From being appointed a company director in 2012, to being Biba young broker of the year in 2016 and part of the teams that won awards at the Insurance Times and Insurance Choice awards Olly has been behind many of the initiatives which have seen One Call Group thrive and prosper.

"He has been taken from us far too early and will be missed by us all.

"The One Call family will pull together to support both Olly's family and its employees and business partners and we would ask the privacy of his family and colleagues is respected at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Doncaster Chamber has also paid tribute, saying Mr Rose would be ‘sorely missed.’

A statement said: “Oliver was recognised as one of Doncaster’s most dynamic young business leaders.

"He played a significant part in One Call Insurance’s growth and helped to establish this anchor Doncaster business as a nationally significant organisation.

"Oliver was respected within the Doncaster business community and will be sorely missed not just by colleagues and customers, but by his peers within the private sector too.

"He has tragically passed away far too young. The Chamber – on behalf of the broader business community – sends its deepest condolences to Oliver’s family, friends and colleagues.”

An inquest into his death opened in Doncaster last week.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, tributes flooded in from friends and colleagues.

One said: “The greatest contact centre manager and the happiest man I ever met - may he forever rest in peace - huge condolences to his friends and family.”

Another wrote: “RIP Oliver you was very loved and will always be remembered – thinking of everyone in your family and everyone at your work as you was so loved.”

Another simply posted: “Oh no. Oliver. What a great guy he was,” while another wrote: “Sleep tight Olly.”

"You will be missed,” shared another. “So very sad in the office today. Was nice to have know you, you were a great man. All my love to your family, friends and work colleagues.”

Mr Rose, who was from Sheffield, was killed in the crash involving a Ferrari F8 Tributo at around 8.50am on March 5.

In an insurance trade industry interview in 2016, Mr Rose was described as ‘the next influential man in insurance.’

It saw him named as an Insurance Business UK Young Gun and seven years ago, the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) declared him the national Young Broker of the Year.

The trade group’s chief executive recognised Rose’s potential to become the next significant man in insurance.

“Oliver’s achievements set him apart. He is a worthy winner of the award,” BIBA chief executive Steve White said as he announced Rose’s victory. “Oliver will no doubt be an influential figure within the insurance sector as his career develops.”

Joining One Call at 17, he rose through the ranks to become one of the firm’s directors in 2013.

A keen sportsman, the interview said that Mr Rose was also a keen traveller and had undertaken many holidays across the globe.

One Call Insurance was founded in 1995 by John Radford and has gone from humble beginnings to one of the city’s biggest employers with its HQ on the approach to Doncaster from the M18.

Mr Radford and wife Carolyn are the owners of Mansfield Town Football Club, whose home ground is called the One Call Stadium and who have also been involved with sponsoring Doncaster Rovers over the years.

