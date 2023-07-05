'No pay or job cuts,' says RMT over disupte at Doncaster training centre

The Daily Mail reported that office and catering staff at the union’s National Education Centre in Thorne Road were under threat.

The building is where members learn about being workplace reps and help with the running of the union.

The newspaper reported that affected staff, represented by the GMB union, were threatening to go on strike.

The RMT's National Education Centre in Doncaster.

However, the RMT dismissed the report and said that staff were not under threat.

The RMT – the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers - is locked in a long-running dispute with the Government over pay, calling more than 20 national rail strikes since last summer while pushing for improved conditions for members.