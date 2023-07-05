News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

'No pay or job cuts,' says RMT over disupte at Doncaster training centre

RMT bosses have said there will be no pay or job cuts over a reported disupte at its Doncaster headquarters.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST

The Daily Mail reported that office and catering staff at the union’s National Education Centre in Thorne Road were under threat.

The building is where members learn about being workplace reps and help with the running of the union.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The newspaper reported that affected staff, represented by the GMB union, were threatening to go on strike.

The RMT's National Education Centre in Doncaster.The RMT's National Education Centre in Doncaster.
The RMT's National Education Centre in Doncaster.
Most Popular

However, the RMT dismissed the report and said that staff were not under threat.

The RMT – the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers - is locked in a long-running dispute with the Government over pay, calling more than 20 national rail strikes since last summer while pushing for improved conditions for members.

An RMT spokesman acknowledged the dispute but claimed there will be 'no job cuts or pay cuts' at the education centre.

Related topics:RMTDoncasterGovernmentGMB