Nile Rodgers stuns young Doncaster musicians by dropping in for a chat before concert

The Chic frontman, famed for classic disco hits such as Good Times and Le Freak, wowed the group of youngsters ahead of a huge outdoor concert at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday night.

The American star, also one of the world’s most acclaimed songwriters and producers, dropped into the Doncaster Jazz Centre on Beckett Road to explain how music had transformed his life.

After his visit, he wrote on social media; “@doncasteryouthjazzassociation - I loved spending the afternoon with the band and the parents.

Nile Rodgers imparts his wisdom at Doncaster Jazz Centre. (Photo: Nile Rodgers).

"Learning and playing jazz changed my life.”

In a video, the music star, who has written and produced a string of hits for the likes of Diana Ross, Sister Sledge, David Bowie and Madonna, could be seen telling a group of young musicians: “Playing and listening to jazz requires some effort.

"You have to commit to jazz. It’s great to see and hear you guys.”

A spokesman for Doncaster Youth Jazz Association said: “What an absolute honour and privilege to be able to welcome Nile Rodgers.

Nile Rodgers with members of Doncaster Youth Jazz Association. (Photo: DYJA).

"For him to give up his time and share his knowledge and stories with our students following their masterclasses throughout the day was so incredibly generous and is an experience they’ll never forget!.

We’d also like to say a big thank you to the team, and particularly to Mandy Henson and Mark Sabin for making it happen.”