Night of music to be held for domestic violence victims in Doncaster

A singer from Doncaster is hosting and performing a night of music to bring together domestic abuse victims in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:56 am
Farah T - local singer.

Nicola Twardowski known on stage as Farah T will be performing her music at the TG Boxing facility in Skellow on November 26.

The event is for people who have suffered from domestic abuse.

Nicola, aged 31 from Arksey said: “There will be a DJ and live performances from myself and other artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I wanted to hold this event because of personal experience.

Read More

Read More
Needle spiking: Seven women 'injected with drugs' in Doncaster on Saturday night

“I use my music to express my feelings on the topic and think it could help other people too.”

The proceeds from the event will go to a charity who work with domestic violence victims.

“I want to tell my story,” she said.

“And help others come together to tell theirs.

“With everything that has happened this year with Sarah Everard there is no better time to raise our voices.”

Nicola hopes that her music will inspire others at the event and more people will speak up about their experiences with domestic violence.

Tickets to the event are £10.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenSarah Everard