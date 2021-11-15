Farah T - local singer.

Nicola Twardowski known on stage as Farah T will be performing her music at the TG Boxing facility in Skellow on November 26.

The event is for people who have suffered from domestic abuse.

Nicola, aged 31 from Arksey said: “There will be a DJ and live performances from myself and other artists.

“I wanted to hold this event because of personal experience.

“I use my music to express my feelings on the topic and think it could help other people too.”

The proceeds from the event will go to a charity who work with domestic violence victims.

“I want to tell my story,” she said.

“And help others come together to tell theirs.

“With everything that has happened this year with Sarah Everard there is no better time to raise our voices.”

Nicola hopes that her music will inspire others at the event and more people will speak up about their experiences with domestic violence.

Tickets to the event are £10.