NHS statistics recently released show how winter pressures and Covid-19 are impacting Doncaster hospitals

The statistics from NHS England show that at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust bed occupancy is rising, staff absences are growing and ambulance wait times are increasing.

General and acute beds are for people admitted from A and E, by their GP, or who are recovering post surgery.It excludes beds in intensive care, maternity, and mental health wards.

Hospitals are considered to be too busy if more than 85 per cent of their available general and acute beds are occupied by patients.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

After this, patient care is thought to be compromised.

New statistics show that the average general and acute bed occupancy for the week 27 Dec-2 Jan at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was 93.4 per cent.

Staff absences are a problem across the country with self isolation and Covid-19 greatly impacting the workforce.

There were 674 average daily absences for the week 27 Dec-2 Jan which is an increase of 17.3 per cent on the previous week.

There were 294 Covid-19 related daily absences for the week 27 Dec to Jan 2 which is an increase of 71.8 per cent on the previous week.

During this week 790 patients arrived to hospitals run by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

135 of those patients experienced ambulance delays of 30 to 60 minutes and 115 patients experienced ambulance delays over 60 minutes.

Anthony Jones, Deputy Director of People and Organisational Development at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “With the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within our communities, we have also seen a rise in the number of staff who are required to isolate.

“Colleagues at DBTH are working hard through the challenges of high levels of sickness absence due to Covid-19, ensuring that our patients continue to receive care.

"I wish to commend them for their resilience during this time and urge our local communities to help where possible.

"The public can play their part in helping to reduce the pressure on their local health services by protecting themselves from Covid-19 with the first, second and booster vaccines which is the best defence against becoming seriously ill from the virus.

“You can also help to stop the spread of the virus by isolating when you are symptomatic or you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, and by practicing hands face space when you are out and about.

"All of these measures will help to reduce the number of admissions to our hospitals and reduce the strain on our workforce.”

More data can be found here.