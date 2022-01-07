Doncaster business park near M18 approved despite more than 180 objections

The land off Selby Road and adjacent to the M18 where the business park will be built

Councillors have signed off a plan brought forward by developers to build a business park which will include space for light and general industrial uses as well as storage and distribution units off Selby Road near Thorne.

Other parts of the development include building associated service roads, parking areas, landscaping and pedestrian and cycle ways on the 74 hectare plot.

But the application prompted huge public opposition with 189 formal objections being lodged to the council.

Some of the objections included concerns surrounding the scale of the proposal and the associated traffic noise, additional vehicular movements as well as the impact upon wildlife and habitats.

Other reasons given included the height of proposed buildings and impact upon rural character, construction and traffic noise, highway safety, loss of greenfield land and the impact upon air quality.

The applicants have said the development is likely to be ‘brought forward in phases’ based on the ‘market demand’ for the employment uses proposed.

The first phase of the development will include the delivery of site preparation works and access arrangements for the site. It is assumed that the site preparation and infrastructure works will take between 12 and 18 months.

The proposed access roundabout on the A614 Selby Road, an initial section of the access road into the site, will commence first.

Mark Sewell, planning officer at DMBC, said: “The proposal is considered in the context of the presumption in favour of sustainable development.

“Officers have identified no adverse economic, environmental or social harm that would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits identified when considered against the policies in the Framework taken as a whole.

“The proposed development is entirely in accordance with the Policy 3 of the Local Plan concerned with development at Strategic Employment sites and other relevant Local Plan policies.