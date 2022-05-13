New Toolstation branch set to create job opportunities as it opens in Doncaster

Toolstation said the branch is opening on Monday, May 16 and will be based in Thorne.

The branch will create seven new roles in the area, in addition to the 300 permanent roles currently being recruited across the business in branches, distribution centres and the customer contact centre.

This means, customers can purchase products from the catalogue via the branch directly, at its website through their Click & Collect service, or through the its app, providing the quickest and easiest way for trade and DIY customers to shop with Toolstation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toolstation will be opening its latest branch in Thorne on Monday, May 16

Toolstation Thorne will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

The branch is located at Unit 1B, Thorne Park, Island Drive, DN8 5UE.