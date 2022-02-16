New nursery opens in Doncaster creating 20 jobs

Holly House Day Nursery, in Bircotes, recently opened its doors following extensive building development supported by a funding package from HSBC UK.

The 5,000 sq ft modern childcare nursery has capacity to cater for a total of 80 children aged between 0-5 years old. Holly House Day Nursery has developed the site across a single floor layout to enhance accessibility, with each room designed to maximise learning in a fun, happy and safe environment.

As a result of the HSBC UK funded development, Holly House Nursery will be creating 20 jobs over the coming months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Slater, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK and Jonathon Woodhouse, Managing Director at Holly House Day Nursery

Jonathon Woodhead, Managing Director at Nursery, said: “The nursery is the result of detailed research into the requirements of young children and their learning needs. Our motivation came because as parents to a young baby we found it difficult to find good childcare. We first identified this site in 2016, so are delighted that many years later, with thanks to HSBC UK, we are delighted to have opened our third Nursery facility, made specifically for our needs with a focus on quality.”

Ryan Slater, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, Business Banking South & West Yorkshire, added: “It’s fantastic that HSBC UK has supported such a valuable new asset for the Doncaster community. The pandemic has only exacerbated the need for excellent childcare facilities so it’s all the more important that Holly House Day Nursery can create a modern childcare centre, designed and developed to meet the specific needs of young children.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.