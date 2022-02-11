Doncaster school gets £1,000 boost for its breakfast club from Kellogg's

Tornedale Infant School in Rossington has been awarded £1,000 from Kellogg’s to enhance its breakfast club and help feed children at the start of the day.

Tornedale was selected to receive the cash as Kellogg’s announced it is donating more money to support breakfast clubs than ever before as many more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for their pupils.

Breakfast clubs help with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care. Sixty eight cent of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club, according to Kellogg’s research.

Breakfast club team - Miss Johnson, Mrs Manson and Mrs Shaw - with some of the regular attendees of the breakfast club who will benefit from this fantastic donation

Headteacher Lisa Almunshi said: “We are so grateful to receive this generous donation. We are looking to purchase a new fridge and extra resources to enhance the breakfast club experience for children who attend.

"These resources will help us to continue to provide our breakfast club services for our children and their families thanks to the support from Kellogg’s, as well as Kixx who have helped fund the staffing costs this term and Go Local who provide our breakfast food items."

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager at Kellogg’s, said “We’re proud to have spent over 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK. We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself.”

Kellogg’s has supported 4,000 school breakfast clubs over the last 23 years – that’s 70 million bowls of cereal.