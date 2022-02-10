Doncaster schoolchildren show community spirit with a litter pick

The children, who are all in Year 3 at Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, took part in the litter picking as part of their work for the Outwood Primary Diploma.

On Tuesday, February 7, the children litter picked around Woodlands, Chadwick Rd, Edwin Rd, The Crescent and the park, and were helped by DMBC, who provided them with litter pickers as well as parents of the children involved.

The task was undertaken to help the children to develop a strong sense of community and to show the importance of playing a supportive role in your community.

Gemma Kilner, who is the Principal at The Crescent-based primary school, said: “We were so proud of the children, they really did represent the school excellently and we are grateful for their litter picking efforts.

“At Outwood, we want to help the children develop into well-rounded citizens who can play active roles in their communities and, as a school, we also want to play a vital role in helping regenerate our community. Community events like this are a way that we can achieve both aims.”

The Outwood Primary Diploma has received national recognition having been awarded a Silver Award in the Impact through Partnership category at the 2020 Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The Diploma is designed to provide opportunities for all children, regardless of background, to access high quality opportunities that develop life skills and qualities.

The six commitments are: 1) To keep myself and others around mesafe; 2) To lead a healthy and an active lifestyle; 3) To actively contribute to my community; 4) To be a good British and international citizen; 5) To have high aspirations and skills for adult life; 6) To protect and respect the environment.

Gemma added: “Throughout the different stages of the Diploma, you can really see the children growing in confidence and knowledge. This element of it has helped them to develop a sense of community and understanding that we all need to take responsibility for ensuring that we protect & respect our environment.”

