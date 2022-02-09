Doncaster students made ambassadors as part of the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign

Woodfields has selected 20 Doncaster students from years 7 to 13-years-old to be anti-bullying ambassadors as part of the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign.

The ambassadors will use what they have learned to hold assemblies on inclusion and tolerance, as well as feeding into school policy.

As part of their important remit, in coming months they will help organise celebrations of diversity, such as LGBT events, for pupils across the school.

The ambassadors believe that bullying is not a normal part of life

The ambassadors, as trained by The Diana Award, believe that bullying is not a normal part of life. They support others and take a stand to shape attitudes and change behaviours. They are a pillar of support, look out for others and they are a strong youth voice for the school community.

Some newly trained students Anti-Bullying Ambassadors at Woodfields said: “I joined as I thought I could make a difference to my school.” - Thomas, Year 9; “Me and my friends always get bullied and I wanted to make a change.” - Shane, Year 9; “The training gave me a much clearer view and idea about what bullying really is and the impact it can have.” - Olivia Year 10.

Kathryn Newby, teacher at Astrea Academy Woodfields and organiser of the Anti-Bullying Ambassador campaign, said: “The students blew me away with their dedication to making a difference to their school. Their engagement in the training and their enthusiasm when it came to ideas for campaigns was amazing and we now have a very strong anti-bullying ambassador team to take the ideas forward.”

Adam Atkinson, Headteacher at Astrea Academy Woodfields, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “At Astrea Academy Woodfields we are enabling our outstanding students to be proud of their community and cultures within it. We want to give every one of them the confidence and tools they need to challenge social boundaries and achieve lifelong success.

“It was inspiring to see our students take part in this training; sharing ideas, talking about their experiences and being clear about the kind of school environment they want for themselves and their peers.”