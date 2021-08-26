New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Doncaster after two years of waiting due to floods

After months of uncertainty the Fishlake Mill restaurant is finally able to open.

On Thursday, August 26 they will open their doors to customers after two years of waiting.

They will serve Mediterranean food and tapas.

The area has been heavily damaged by floods in recent years but the restaurant owners are now confident that they are ready to open.

It is a Mediterranean restaurant which includes tapas and daily specials.

A special dish to try is their Himalayan salt aged beef.

There is on site accommodation if customers wish to stay on the property.

Inside of the restaurant.

Both self catering and luxury suites are available.

The restaurant will be open on Thursday to Saturday evenings.

As well as from 12 noon to 6pm Sunday when their traditional Sunday Roast will be served.

They have had to wait two years to open due to flooding.

They are currently taking bookings for Christmas meals which start on December 10.

You can call 01302 840879 or 07768041910 to book.

You can follow them on Facebook here for future updates.