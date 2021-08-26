New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Doncaster after two years of waiting due to floods
The new restaurant will serve tapas, traditional sunday lunch and homemade desserts.
After months of uncertainty the Fishlake Mill restaurant is finally able to open.
On Thursday, August 26 they will open their doors to customers after two years of waiting.
The area has been heavily damaged by floods in recent years but the restaurant owners are now confident that they are ready to open.
It is a Mediterranean restaurant which includes tapas and daily specials.
A special dish to try is their Himalayan salt aged beef.
There is on site accommodation if customers wish to stay on the property.
Both self catering and luxury suites are available.
The restaurant will be open on Thursday to Saturday evenings.
As well as from 12 noon to 6pm Sunday when their traditional Sunday Roast will be served.
They are currently taking bookings for Christmas meals which start on December 10.
You can call 01302 840879 or 07768041910 to book.