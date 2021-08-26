Detectives investigating a firearms incident in Bentley, Doncaster, last week have issued images of a vehicle they are keen to trace as part of their enquiries.

Police were called to Bentley Road at around 11.53pm on Wednesday, August 18, following reports a man had been seriously injured at the location.

On arrival, officers discovered a 24-year-old man with injuries which were consistent with a firearms discharge.

This is the car police are searching for.

He was taken to hospital where he remains.

Two Rotherham men, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident, and have since been released on police bail.

Officers are now keen to locate the whereabouts of a vehicle which was seen on Bentley Road prior to the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “Our enquiries so far have indicated that this vehicle was in the Bentley Road area around the time that the victim was injured.

“It’s a black Nissan X-Trail and it’s got a distinctive silver boot and a sun roof, if you’ve seen it or have information about where it might be, please contact us.

“The number plate, although this may have been removed, is YE05 AVO.

“We believe that information about this vehicle could greatly assist us in understanding the circumstances around this incident and piecing together exactly what happened.”

If you see this vehicle, police say to not approach the driver or any occupants and call 999 immediately.

You can quote reference number 1043 of 18 August when you call.