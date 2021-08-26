These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrate's Court

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Darrell Joseph Coleman, age 23, Balby Road, Doncaster: Failed to comply with community order. Comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by May 2022. Costs £75.

Ashley Dale Metcalf, age 39, Station Road, Stainforth: Breach of post sentence requirement following release from prison. Supervision default order made. Carry out 40 hours of unpaid work before May 2022. Costs £75.

Keira Louise-Ann Shields, age 31, Waverley Avenue, Balby: Breach of post sentence requirements following release from prison. Whereabouts unknown. Fined £50. Costs £75.

Margaret Olivia Smith, age 27, Windsor Road, Doncaster: Failed to comply with community order. Comply with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement by April 2022. Costs £75.

Mircea Cristian Sabou, age 26, Balby Road, Doncaster: Assault by beating. Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with supervision requirements to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Compensation £100. Costs £200.

Craig Armstrong, age 53, Eden Grove, Hexthorpe: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket and failed to pay fixed penalty charge when requested. Fined £440, Compensation £14.10. Costs £344.

Christopher Francis Burke, age 48, Craggs Road, Denaby Main: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket and failed to pay fixed penalty charge when requested. Fined £220. Compensation £3.70. Costs £184.

Anton Grey, age 24, Woodlands Way, Denaby Main: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket and failed to pay fixed penalty charge when requested. Fined £220. Compensation £4.70. Costs £184.

Duad Hassan, age 31, Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket and failed to pay fixed penalty charge when requested. Fined £440. Compensation £47.40. Costs £344.

Danny Horvath, age 24, Elmfield Road, Hyde Park: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket and failed to pay fixed penalty charge when requested. Fined £220. Compensation £4. Costs £184.

Liam Dixon, age 32, Wharf Road, Doncaster: Assaulted a police officer, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress use of threatening abusive behaviour. Theft. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Compensation £80.

Geoff Francis Finlow, age 35, Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Failed to comply with supervision requirements. Theft. Possession of class B drugs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks . Compensation £88.95.

David Michael Haynes, age 38, Sidney Road, Intake: Drink driving. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. Fined £700. Costs £155.

Leonard James Smith, age 47, Sandford Road, Balby: Harassment, alarm and distress. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Comply with requirements of supervision order. Participate in Building Better Relationships Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order not to contact the victim to last until August 2023. Costs £213.

Stewart Anthony Brown, age 41, St James Street, Balby Bridge: Theft. Comply with community order by November 2021. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 12 weeks from 9pm August 16 to 23.59pm November 7. Compensation £328.

Simon Smith, age 30, Queens Crescent, Edlington: Theft. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. Comply with community order by September 21. Under curfew with electronic tagging from 9pm August 16 to 23.59pm September 12. Costs £95.

Paul Lee Bowser, age 45, Elder Grove, Auckley: Breach of community order. Comply with community order by August 15. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 12 weeks. 9pm August 16 to 23.50pm November 7. Restraining order made not to contact the victim to last until August 2023. Costs £405.

Nathan Atkin, age 38, Bennetthorpe, Doncaster: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Levi Michael Hibbert, age 28, Lilac Grove, Denaby Main: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months, reduced by 23 weeks if approved course is completed by December, 2022. Fined £500. Costs £135.

Alex John Benjamin Rooke, age 33, Decoy Bank South, Lakeside: Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for 24 weeks. Costs £213.

Kristopher William Becker, age 41, Asquith Road, Bentley: Theft. Committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comply with supervision requirement, Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for nine months. Costs £199.

Saville Hirst, age 63, North Swaithe Close, Bentley: Theft. Committed a further offence while on conditional discharge. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £30. Costs £22.

Ian Peter Bradley, age 42, Montague Avenue, Conisbrough: Drink driving, driving under the influence of drugs. Fined £184. Costs £119.

Richard Lee Oldfield, age 29, Leicester Road, Rotherham: Driving under the influence of drugs. Driving without insurance. Driving without a licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £200. Costs £119.

Leigh Christie, age 38, Gardenia Road, Kirk Sandall: Assault by beating. Theft. Fined £160. Compensation £100. Costs £119.

Nicholas David Henson, age 39, Coronation Road, Stainforth: Theft. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Nina Maria Melbourne, age 41, St Catherines Avenue, Balby: Use of threatening and abusive behaviour. Nine months conditional discharge. Costs £62.