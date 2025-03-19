New link road for Stainforth takes step closer to completion

Work to complete a new £1.73m link road in Doncaster will be completed this summer.

East Lane Gateway, a link road connecting East Lane in Stainforth to the Unity Way roundabout, will provide improved access to people entering and leaving Stainforth, relieving pressure on typically busy roads such as Waggons Way.

Funded by UK Government, and overseen by the Stainforth Town Deal Board, the road is aimed to provide new employment opportunities, as well as access to the M18 and direct access to the railway station from the new entrance on Waggons Way.

The road will also alleviate pressure on the existing junction with East Lane.

Drone footage showcases the look of the new link road.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This new link road will provide a vastly improved experience for local road users, and is an example of how funding is being used to help everyone across Doncaster.

"Local people will really benefit from this new road, and I am delighted to see so that so many local residents are working and engaging on the Stainforth Town Deal project.

“Funds like this allow us to create better opportunities for the people of Doncaster and we will always apply for funding where it can benefit our communities.”

Deputy Mayor and portfolio holder for Business, Councillor Glyn Jones, who sits on the Stainforth Town Deal Board, said: “The work is extremely exciting for local people, and I want to thank Waystone and the Hatfield Pit Club for their support and input.

“The work will include a new footpath, a shared footway for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as new street lighting and landscaping. This is a community-focused, passionate area of Doncaster and I am delighted to see that local people will be able to benefit from this new road very soon.”

Chair of the Stainforth Town Deal Board, John Roe, said: ““I am proud to chair the Town Deal Board; the projects are generating opportunities to return prosperity and pride to the people of Stainforth.”

This is the latest project delivered by the Town Deal Board, following the award of £21.6 million of funding in December 2022.

To find out more on the Stainforth Town Deal – visit Welcome to the Stainforth Town Deal - Team Doncaster