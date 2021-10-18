New community group launches which will help Doncaster residents who have dementia

The Doncaster Dementia Collaborative was launched at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on September 30.

Wayne Goddard, trustee of DonMentia and chair of the new group, said: “The collaborative will see community and voluntary partners working together to capture the voice of people affected by dementia living in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new group is bringing people who live with dementia together.

“We want to influence change to make their experience of living with dementia a better one.”

The launch event saw Wendy Sharps, a woman diagnosed with dementia and John Hardwick who cares for his wife who has dementia share their personal stories.

Rosie Winterton, MP, was at the event.

She said: “This was a very informative and moving launch, especially hearing from Wendy and John.

“It is a great initiative and will help shape future services at a local level and, I hope, national policy.”