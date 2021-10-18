Following multiple reports from residents, officers visited Carcroft park fields and Owston Park Golf course area yesterday (Sunday).

A spokesman said: “On arriving we immediately spotted an illegal off road bike being ridden in the woods. The rider immediately went full send, passing walkers and young children without regard for their safety.

“The rider eventually decided he was not qualifying for the next MXGP round and was eventually caught.

A number of illegal bikes were discovered

“The adult rider complained of having nowhere to ride his bike, despite living a stones throw away from Uncle Eddie’s, which would be the perfect location.”

They continued: “A little later two adult love birds on a pit bike date were stopped on Churchfield Road, Campsall. It was suprise surprise when the blue lights lit them up. Unfortunately there was no chance for a first dance.”

The SP Moto SV 125 pit bike was stolen from Chesterfield on October 12.

The off road team were in action on Sunday

