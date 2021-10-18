Police catch 17-year-old after he drove the wrong way down the motorway

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support reported that on Saturday, officers from the neighbouring West Yorkshire came calling after a Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for them on the A1.

The criminals had cunningly disguised the number plate, changing the Fs for Es, clearly expecting the police not to spot the changes.

A spokesman said: “The driver risked the lives of the other road users by heading the wrong way down the motorway network, and as there were four occupants in the Astra it doesn’t comprehend the disastrous results that could have followed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The altered reg plate

“It did, however, return back to the correct side and West Yorkshire quickly got back behind it and controlled the pursuit into our area. They were being assisted by the all seeing eye in the sky as well.

“So we arranged a welcoming party for the dangerous driver, and positioned our cars just south of the M18 awaiting their arrival.

“Cue some very well placed and orchestrated TPAC boxing tactics, and as the driver came up behind our vehicles, he actually saw sense and stopped. He then reverted to type by jumping into the back seat, we very rarely fall for that one.

The driver hasd failed to stop

“One stolen vehicle safely stopped, minimising the risk to all those on the road and with no damage (surprisingly) to any police vehicles.”

The 17-year-old driver was arrested and has been bailed for further enquiries. The car was returned back to the owner.

“We think their colouring in skills on the number plate are worse then ours when blanking the reg out.

“The level of danger the driver placed everyone in by heading the wrong way down a motorway is off the scale, this is why we train for what we do. To safely stop those who cause misery and death and destruction on the road.

“And we work closely with our friends and colleagues in neighbouring forces so there are no barriers when they cross those county lines.”

Anyone witnessing a crime should contact 999 in an emergency or 111.