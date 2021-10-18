Vehicle and motorbike collision after birthday boy celebrated with cocaine

A white Transporter was recovered unlicensed and uninsured from the M1 yesterday, a spokesman said: “Bit of a tip, if you haven’t got those, don’t drive on your phone and bring attention to yourself.”

In Rotherham a Volvo was also found uninsured and was seized.

A Ford Mondeo driver was stopped so officers could speak to him but as he got out of the vehicle he ran off, unfortunately he could not be caught but the police seized the vehicle.

There were a couple of stolen cars found in Rotherham.

Undefined: readMore

A Skoda Karooq, which had been stolen from Manchester, failed to stop but was later located and recovered.

A Ford Fiesta was a more local theft, and was recovered within 15 minutes of being stolen. One person was arrested and is currently in the cells.

A red Freelander collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of the M18 and A1M.

A spokesman said: “The driver very kindly admitted to having had a heavy night the night before as he was celebrating his birthday.

"He then very kindly for us provided a positive breath sample and tested positive for cocaine… it must have been a good bash.

“One danger to road users detained, words do fail us. The motorcyclist fortunately had minor injuries, it could have been a lot worse.”

On a lighter note, two of the force’s motorcyclists visited Lincoln on a Mutual Aid cycle race.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. The morning after... The birthday celebrations landed the driver in hot water Photo: SYP Photo Sales

2. Failed to stop This Skoda Karooq was stolen from Manchester Photo: SYP Photo Sales

3. Man ran off Police seized this Ford Mondeo Photo: SYP Photo Sales

4. Uninsured This Volvo was found to have no insurance Photo: SYP Photo Sales