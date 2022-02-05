New art exhibition will explore Doncaster's industrial history through a video installation

Full Circle by Yu-Chen Wang takes a look at Doncaster’s industrial heritage.

The immersive video installation took inspiration from the railways and the coal mines.

Yu-Chen Wang said: “My work is largely informed by the history of places, collective memories, individuals’ stories, and the relationships I have established with these places and people.

Full Circle Yu-Chen Wang.

“Various methods, including undertaking artists in residencies, conducting field research, developing collaborations and site responsive projects across the UK and internationally have serves as important processes for connecting places and people, whilst exploring and reconfiguring my own evolving cultural identity.”

The exhibition will be at the Danum Gallery, Museum and Library from Saturday, February 5 to April 10, 2022.

Yu-Chen had support of Doncaster historians, geologists and environmentalists to create his work.

The art looks into peat bogs, water and coal and how they formed in Doncaster.

Post-industrial scares in the forms of slag heaps, flooding and mining subsidence are also a key theme of the art.

Full Circle will ask the audience to consider Doncaster’s past landscape and it’s importance.