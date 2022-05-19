Darts – Doncaster’s participatory arts charity – has been awarded a total of £199,070 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

The charity said it will use the funding to deliver a further three years of Creative Directions – a weekly group that improves mental health and wellbeing in adults.

The funding will pay for artists to deliver creative sessions at The Point in central Doncaster and in Edlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

darts' Creative Directions participants being inspired by the gallery - image credit James Mulkeen.

Dr Elanor Stannage, the Project Manager for Creative Directions, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can continue to run sessions that build confidence, improve and maintain mental health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities for people to meet people, make connections and build new friendships. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

The charity said people are encouraged to participate and give the groups a go, even if they don’t feel able to stay for the full session at first.

To find out more about Creative Directions, ring 01302 493991 or email [email protected]

To find out when the sessions take place, keep an eye on https://thepoint.org.uk/whats-on/

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. The National Lottery Community Fund distributes a share of this to projects to support people and communities to prosper and thrive.