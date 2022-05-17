Miss Teen Great Britain: Doncaster model beats bullies to eye beauty title

Maisie Law is bidding to be crowned Miss Teen Great Britain later this year after being named as Miss Yorkshire in the regional heats of the contest.

The teen says she had to leave school in year 11 after suffering at the hands of bullies and being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

But she has battled back and is now bidding to win a whopping £1,000 prize in the national final which is set to take place in October.

Maisie Law is aiming to be crowned Miss Teen Great Britain.

As well as the cash prize, the winner will also hold the title of Miss Teen Great Britain for a year.