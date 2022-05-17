Miss Teen Great Britain: Doncaster model beats bullies to eye beauty title

A Doncaster model has revealed how she has beaten the bullies to land a crack at a nationwide beauty queen contest.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:39 pm

Maisie Law is bidding to be crowned Miss Teen Great Britain later this year after being named as Miss Yorkshire in the regional heats of the contest.

The teen says she had to leave school in year 11 after suffering at the hands of bullies and being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

But she has battled back and is now bidding to win a whopping £1,000 prize in the national final which is set to take place in October.

Maisie Law is aiming to be crowned Miss Teen Great Britain.

As well as the cash prize, the winner will also hold the title of Miss Teen Great Britain for a year.

The finals of Miss Teen Great Britain, will be packed with fun events and activities including photo-shoots, a beauty queen challenge day and a pyjama diva party and will be held in Blackpool.

