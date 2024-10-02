Mysterious writer of priest sex letters sent to Doncaster homes comes forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mystery author of a series of colourful letters claiming a priest killed a woman to cover up a steamy affair with a parishoner delivered to a Doncaster street has come forward to say the notes will continue – and are just intended for entertainment.

The fictitious and saucy letters have been pushed through doors of homes in Abbott Street in Hexthorpe in recent days – and detail a sexual relationship between and unnamed “Reverend” and their lover, referred to in the letters only by the name “Contralto.”

It came just days after details of poison pen letters sent to residents in Shiptonthorpe, East Yorkshire village emerged.

But the sender of the Doncaster letters, which you can read in full HERE said there was nothing malicious – and the aim of the notes was simply to bring “amusement and intrigue.”

An extract from one of the letters sent to homes in Hexthorpe.

The Free Press has been contacted via email from an account dubbed only as ‘”The Author” explaining the story behind the notes.

In a brief message, the writer said: “Just to confirm that there's nothing malicious intended (or remotely truthful) about the letters, and neither are they meant to be making any particular point - bringing people amusement, intrigue and enlightenment is the soul objective.

"They're nothing to do with the Shiptonthorpe mail - I didn't hear about that until after I started sending my letters. To be honest, I was annoyed when I read about it as I feared being blighted by the potential association.

“Admittedly, The Doncaster Letters do depict a couple of slightly grubby sex scenes early on, and I'm sorry if anyone is offended by that (this is the reason why they're addressed to 'The Resident Adult'), but I hope that people will ultimately see that the wider themes of the story are much more edifying and honorable.

“If I do become aware that people are genuinely distressed/worried by the letters, then they will stop. But that would seem a shame, particularly at this early juncture.”

The first letter tells of a a sexual liaison “behind the altar” following a choir practice meeting – while the second tells of the ‘reverend’ killing another parishoner after the woman discovers the pair in another steamy clinch.