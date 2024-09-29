Bizarre letters claiming priest killed woman to hide sex romps sent to Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bizarre letters claiming a priest killed a woman to cover up a steamy affair with a parishoner have been delivered to dozens of homes in a Doncaster street.

The fictitious and saucy notes have reportedly been pushed through doors of homes in Abbott Street in Hexthorpe in recent days – and detail a sexual relationship between and unnamed “Reverend” and their lover, referred to in the letters only by the name “Contralto.”

The first letter tells of a a sexual liaison “behind the altar” following a choir practice meeting – while the second tells of the ‘reverend’ killing another parishoner after the woman discovers the pair in another steamy clinch.

It is not known who is behind the letters or the reason behind them being posted to houses in the terraced street.

Notes alleging a priest killed a woman to cover up a steamy sexual relationship have been sent to homes in a Doncaster street.

Details of the notes have been shared with the Free Press – and we print them in full below.

It comes just days after details of poison pen letters sent to residents in an East Yorkshire village emerged.

The anonymous letters have created a “village of poison” in Shiptonthorpe where those on the receiving end of the “vulgar” mail say they have been "terrorised" through their letterboxes for the past two years.

It is not clear if the letters are connected or have been inspired by the Shiptonthorpe incident.

The first Doncaster letter, dated 9 September, reads:

Dear Reverend,

How I pine for you, o’ beloved.

Can it truly have been a mere five days since our magical moment behind the altar, my sacred one?

Scarcely could I have imagined that choir practice – usually a pleasant but somewhat banal way to spend a Wednesday evening – would turn into such an explosion of intoxication and elation, made all the more heavenly by the moonlight shining upon us through the stained-glass windows.

"What a lovely thought to invite me to share in the leftover Communion wine after practice. But even at that arousing point, I did not expect such fervour to take hold.

“When the congregation call you an improvement on your predecessor, they surely refer to the strength of your sermons and the comfort that you offer to the bereaved, rather than the type of strength and comfort that you showered upon me on that balmy night!

"I assume that the altar cloth appeared clean and restored before the church's opening the following morning? And I quite understand your ignoring me at yesterday's service - best to keep things discreet, for now at least.

“But Reverend, what I truly desire, and the real reason that I write these words, is to beseech you to attend tomorrow evening's practice.

"Then we can be as one, and I can 'worship at your altar' again, once my fellow choir members have departed. Perhaps this time we might be wise to venture up into the belfry, lest any late-night worshippers stumble across a passion that they could hardly be expected to comprehend.

I feel sure that you won't let me down – or rather that you will let yourself up – and into my warm embrace, once we have exercised our vocal chords tomorrow. Let us then be exercised in other ways, o’ blessed one!

Yours in passion,

Your darling Contralto

Xx

Ps please excuse the lack of an envelope. My carnal desires – quite alien to me for years – have rather addled my other senses, and I cannot think where I left them.”

The second letter, dated September 16 is darker in tone than the first and suggests the clergyman has disposed of a body after the discovery of the affair.

It reads:

“Dear Reverend,

With great difficulty do I find the words to write, amid the ravaging torments of my mind, o' beloved. But two weeks ago, I would never have expected to address a secret love letter to a man of the cloth, yet now I find myself penning a letter to not just such a man, but to one I know to have killed in my honour. O' what glorious passions!

“Reflecting on that tumultuous night, how initially did I regret the volume of my yelping and our failure to extinguish the candles, those signals that surely led the choir director to return to the church and venture up to the belfry long after we had agreed to 'lock up' for the evening.

“And how initially did I curse the fact that it was me who was tied up in the bell ropes as Beverley burst in, witnessing me swaying your body back and forth with your stole – for it was you who then chased the hysterical incomer down the stairs. (As a footnote, I might add that I was a little taken aback by the language that she used as she fled – such words would I not have credited a supposed pious soul to know. How little we knew her!)

“I could only watch as you chased her down the stairs – candlestick in hand – and then I listened in horror at her subsequent shrieking and the final 'thud' that sent a shiver down my spine, still entangled as it was in the bell ropes. I wonder if it was the candlestick that you used to silence her, or was it one of the hymn books that sit on the end of each pew?

“Beverley often bemoaned how heavy those books were – how ironic that their heft might permit one to land so decisive a blow! And what a clean job you made of it, too – by the time I’d freed myself from the ropes and got dressed, I came down to find not a trace of the crime scene – what heavenly handiwork you showed (and not just in the belfry)!

“Now, I am keen to learn, Reverend, what you did with the deceased’s body, given this church’s tradition for choir members to be buried in the upper churchyard.

"Did you find a moment in the dead of night to quietly add hers to the other once tuneful corpses?

”Or perhaps you deemed remote woodland a safer option to ensure an uninterrupted burial?

"I referred earlier to my 'initial' regret at the unsettling events that led to this unexpected passing, but on reflection, the shock and confusion that brought on regret have since given way to more mixed feelings. For, on balance, while the choir director could be giving of her time and was clearly an accomplished soprano, did you not find her approach a little too much of precision and transcendence, and not enough of joy?

"She could also be a terrible bore, telling rather mundane and rambling anecdotes in the most drawn-out fashion.

“Wasn’t it tiresome to have to nod along and feign interest on hearing about the latest parishioner that she had 'remarkably' bumped into in the parish? And I do wonder whether her mouth ever saw a toothbrush after her husband's death.

"Overall, the choir might be better off with a less dated incumbent to bring in fresh ideas and energy, and I shall speak to the bishop to see who he feels is the most suitable successor.

“I shan't put myself forward, for fear of arousing suspicion, but it seems right for me to lead the Gloria at Wednesday’s practice. Don't you agree? And if news spreads of Beverley’s disappearance, you might like to say a few words on how the community is thinking of her amid this uncharacteristic absence and looking forward to welcoming her back once she 'reappears'.

"It was wise not to mention it at yesterday's service – we weren’t to know that an unforeseen event or illness hadn’t kept her away for a single Sunday.

“If you do find that difficult questions start to crop up, then I stand ready to elope at a moment's notice. Paris – a city where love thrives like no other – is a place I know well. Or if we truly need to go 'off the map', then I have contacts in South America who could keep us away from even the longest arm of the law. I envisage us in a remote Amazonian community, with nature and indigenous peoples as our protectors.

"Perhaps you could do some preaching to the locals – I certainly know how well you occupy a missionary position!

“And gosh, how I would devour your body, tanned by the tropical sun. I can just see you now, covered only by a loin cloth and a dog collar! On the practical side, I believe my decades in the laundry industry would be a truly useful asset for us, offering the Amazonians a service in return for their catch from the river or a couple of bowls of gruel.

“I am certain that you will know the best way to proceed for our future. It seems that our relationship grows stronger despite the turmoil surrounding us. Behold, the power of love!

Yours in passion,

Your darling Contralto

Xx”

There have been cases of people being arrested and jailed for sending malicious communications, but the Free Press understands that no one in Abbott Street has complained about receiving the letters.