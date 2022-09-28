'Much-loved' Doncaster nurse plunged to death after falling on foggy Mount Snowdon

The hearing was told how he spoke to his partner Eleanor Forde at the summit at 9.30am on June 6 and intended to descend the Llanberis path, following the mountain railway.

But she called police in the afternoon after her 'wonderful, caring' partner was two hours late returning from his walk.

Ade Ajayi died while descending Mount Snowdon.

Two walkers below the cliffs, which were more than 300ft high, came across Mr Ajayi's body.

Elfyn Jones, of the Llanberis mountain rescue team, said he had probably entered a deep and slippery gully unsuitable for unroped walkers. There was thick mist. Mr Ajayi had unsurvivable injuries.

Coroner Katie Sutherland said that despite medical evidence showing Ade suffered a heart defect the medical cause of death had been given as 'multiple injuries likely related to a fall'.

She said: 'It is more likely, based on the evidence, that Ade suffered a fall after he simply lost his way, bearing in mind weather conditions.

'It is more likely than not he has either slipped or tripped whilst descending having lost his way. I will record the cause of death as multiple injuries due to a fall.'

Ms Sutherland reached a conclusion of accidental death.

Colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid tribute to 'much-loved and respected' Mr Ajayi, a member of a rehab team at Montagu Hospital at Mexborough.

'As a trainee nursing associate he always put his patients first and typified all that is good about the NHS.

'We have no doubt that he would have gone on to have a long and fruitful career at the Trust, making a difference to so many,' Trust bosses said online.

'Colleagues describe Ade as having a heart of gold and someone who was a pleasure to work with and who could light up a room.