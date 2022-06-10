Tributes after 'heart of gold' Doncaster NHS nurse, 30, dies climbing Snowdon

30-year-old Ade Ajayi, who worked as a nurse at Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital, died on Monday whilst climbing Mount Snowdon in Snowdonia.

Tributes have been paid by grieving colleagues to Ade who worked within the rehab team and whose death has sent shockwaves through the local NHS community.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “With such deep and profound sadness, we must share the passing of our colleague, Ade Ajayi.

"Ade unexpectedly passed away on Monday whilst walking in Mount Snowdonia. He was just 30 years old.

"Ade joined Team DBTH in 2019 and was a much-loved and respected member of the team within Rehab 1 at Montagu Hospital.

"As a Trainee Nursing Associate, he always put his patients first and typified all that is good about the NHS.

"We have no doubt that he would have gone on to have had a long and fruitful career at the Trust, making a difference to so many."

“Colleagues describe Ade as having a heart of gold and someone who was a pleasure to work with and who could light up a room.

"They say Ade always showed boundless compassion when dealing with individuals, and was a confidant and friend to so many. Put simply he will be so sorely missed by all those who knew him, but always remembered.

"To Ade’s partner, friends, family and loved ones, we share our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. We also want to say 'thank you' for sharing him with us.”

Ade’s friends will be undertaking a charity walk to help raise funds for his funeral in the next few days and weeks.

Richard Reasbeck, who has organised the fundraiser, said: “Unfortunately we lost a very good friend of ours recently while walking up Mount Snowdon.

"We will be doing a charity walk to raise money for his loved ones for funeral costs at this very difficult time.

"Who ever knew Ade knows he was always the life of the party, someone who said it how it was and had no fear.

"He was an amazing friend, partner, son and brother and will be never be forgotten.

"We will be doing this walk in honour of an amazing man who we know would want us to walk this walk for him.

"Ade loved been a spontaneous dare devil and always had everyone laughing when in his company.

"Another amazing person taken far to soon."

Anyone wanting to donate to the campaign can visit the GoFundMe page HERE

Added Richard: “All information regarding our Snowdon walk will be linked onto the post when we have final numbers and an exact date.

If anyone would like to join, please message Richard directly.