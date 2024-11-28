More treasure finds reported in South Yorkshire last year

More treasure finds were reported in South Yorkshire last year, new figures show.

A detectorists' charity said the high number of discoveries recorded in England and Wales last year highlights the "critical importance" of ensuring treasure hunting is conducted responsibly.

Provisional data from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport shows 1,358 treasure finds were reported in England and Wales in 2023, down slightly from 1,367 the previous year but the second highest figure since records began in 1996.

Last year was also the tenth in a row where treasure discoveries across the two countries exceeded 1,000.

In South Yorkshire, seven treasure finds were reported in 2023, up from six the year before.

The East of England saw the most treasures discoveries reported last year, with 304 finds reported, representing 22% of total discoveries.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, 108 treasure finds were recorded last year.

Keith Westcott, CEO and founder of the Detectorists Institute and Foundation, said the significant number of treasure finds reported last year highlights the "critical importance" of ensuring artefacts are retrieved in a sustainable way and that their heritage is preserved.

He added: "At the DIF, we view the high number of treasures found last year with a focus on conservation as each find can represent a piece of history that needs careful handling to preserve its archaeological context and integrity.

"Our commitment is towards promoting responsible treasure finding practices that prioritise heritage preservation over the sheer number of discoveries."

The definition of treasure was updated in July last year. Previously, newly discovered artefacts were classified as treasure by the coroner if they are more than 300 years old and made of precious metal or part of a collection of valuable objects or artefacts.

Under the new criteria, most exceptional finds over 200 years old will be classed as treasure, so long as they provide an outstanding insight into the country’s history and culture.

There has been one find which has met the new definition, a ninth century penny of Aethelstan II. The coin was declared treasure by the coroner in September 2023.