More than 60,000 people in Doncaster for Armed Forces Day
Saturday saw a huge military parade through the city centre, followed by celebrations at Elmfield Park.
Streets were packed – with thousands also flocking to Doncaster Market as people made the most of the sunny weather that shined down on the parade.
Doncaster Market greengrocer K D Davis and Sons announced a figure of 60,000 for the day – welcoming 2,000 customers to its stall across the course of Saturday.
A spokesperson said the bumper figure had been obtained using hi-tech footfall counters around the city centre.
Military personnel past and present marched from Duke Street, along St Sepulchre Gate, High Street and Hall Gate, with Army vehicles and vintage cars joining the parade.
The focus then moved to Elmfield Park for a series of fun events and celebrations.
