Armed Forces Day 2025 in Doncaster

Armed Forces Day 2025 in Doncaster: Photo gallery of huge military parade

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jun 2025, 13:59 BST
Thousands of people have turned out for the annual Armed Forces Day military parade through Doncaster city centre.

Crowds lined the streets and were bathed in sunshine as military personnel past and present marched past the Mansion House en route to a celebration event which continues at Elmfield Park until 5pm.

Military vehicles joined the procession with members of the public cheering armed forces heroes as they paraded past.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in our photo gallery.

Photos courtesy of Doncaster Council

Mayor Ros Jones led the celebrations in Elmfield Park.

1. Armed Forces Day 2025 in Doncaster

Mayor Ros Jones led the celebrations in Elmfield Park. Photo: Doncaster Council

The parade included vintage vehicles.

2. Armed Forces Day 2025 in Doncaster

The parade included vintage vehicles. Photo: Doncaster Council

South Yorkshire Police officers joined the celebrations.

3. Armed Forces Day 2025 in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police officers joined the celebrations. Photo: Doncaster Council

Crowds lined the streets for the parade.

4. Armed Forces Day 2025 in Doncaster

Crowds lined the streets for the parade. Photo: Doncaster Council

