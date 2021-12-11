Missing woman is believed to have been in Doncaster town centre - have you seen her?

Maureen, aged 54, was last seen in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, on December 2 at 6.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “She was reported missing on Monday, December 6 and is believed to have been staying in Doncaster town centre since then.

Maureen is missing and thought to be in Doncaster.

"She is described as 4ft 10ins tall, with dark brown hair and a stocky build.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned for Maureen’s welfare and wish to speak to anybody who has seen her.

"She is now believed to be in the Thorne area.”

If you have seen Maureen or have any information which may help inquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 716 of December 10.