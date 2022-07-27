Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Beth England: Ex-Doncaster players bidding for England Euro 2022 glory

And that’s because three of the England women’s team who have marched to the final are former Doncaster Rovers Belles aces.

Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Bethany England all spent some of their formative years in the game in Doncaster before landing moves to bigger clubs.

Chesterfield-born defender Bright, 28, began her career at the Belles, playing 32 games across five years and scoring one goal in the process.

Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Beth England all spent time at Doncaster Rovers Belles.

She began playing football at age nine and has enjoyed a stratospheric rise, joining Chelsea in 2015 and with more than 50 England caps to her name.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, 29, who pulled off some stunning save in last night’s 4-0 semi-final win at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium spent time at the Belles at the same time as Bright.

Joining from Nottingham Forest in 2011, she played 27 games for the Belles before switching to Coventry. She is now with Manchester United.

Completing the Lionesses trio with Doncaster connections is Barnsley-born forward Bethany “Beth” England.

Now with Chelsea, she was a regular goal grabber during her time at the Belles, netting 28 times in 79 games between 2011-15 before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.