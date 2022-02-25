Determined Mike completed his blistering personal challenge as a thank you for the care his mum received at the Balby hospice.

Mike, aged 43, from Hemingbrough, near Selby, chose the 151 kilometres (nearly 94 miles) target because it was the combined age of his parents Bob and Shirley, from Kirk Sandall, when they passed away – mum in 2019 and dad in June last year.

A branch manager with pumping solutions business, Selwood, Mike ran from Harlington along the Trans Pennine Trail to finish at Hornsea, with just a few stops on the way for his wife Anita, a nurse at York Hospital, to massage his aching muscles.

Mike presenting his cheque to Tracey Gaughan from St John’s

The keen athlete said: “I set the challenge of raising £1,510 for St John’s – £10 for every year of mum and dad’s life, but that target was soon passed with sponsorship from friends and family and a donation of £2,200 from my employer Selwood as part of the company’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

“Many people came on the route to cheer me on through what was physically the toughest 24 hours of my life. I thought about my parents a lot as I was running and it kept me going, They were wonderful and I did it to honour them.”

Fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from RDaSH said: “Mike is nothing short of amazing. A big thank you to everyone who supported him to raise this fantastic amount of money which will make a big difference to our work.”