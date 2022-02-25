Doncaster Chinese takeaway given a food hygiene rating of one

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments by the Food Standards Agency.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:13 am

The following ratings have been given to two places that come under the section of restaurants, cafes or canteens.

Bel Sol at Market Place, Selby Road, Askern, was awarded a four.

Rated 3 was Hickleton Golf Club at Lidget Lane, Hickleton.

Two Chinese restaurants have been rated

In the pubs, bars and nightclubs section, a four was awarded to Woodlands Snooker Club at Great North Road, Woodlands.

Ballers at Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, was given a three.

There were also two ratings for takeaways with Lotus Garden in Dunscroft receiving a four, and Diamond City Chinese Takeaway at Selby Road, Askern, given a one.

All establishments were visited on January 20 this year.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

