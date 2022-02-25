Boy, 14, banned from Doncaster Rovers games after a 10-year-old was struck by a bottle at the game against Sheffield Wednesday
Officers from the Doncaster Central Policing Team yesterday interviewed a 14-year-old boy under caution in relation to offences of assault and throwing a missile at a football match.
This relates to an incident at Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday where a 10-year-old boy was struck with a bottle.
A spokesman said that after seeking the views of the victim’s family, and working in partnership with DRFC it was agreed the boy will be banned from attending DRFC games for 18 months, and will apologise to the victim.